Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy

Friday, Jun 23 - Sep 17, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
    Address
    700 N. Art Museum Dr.
    Milwaukee, WI 53202
    Telephone
    414-224-3220
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Hail We Now Sing Joy presents new paintings and sculptures by Chicago native Rashid Johnson (b. 1977), who uses materials such as shea butter, black soap, and white ceramic tile to explore themes of race, identity, and escape. Fourteen works fill the exhibition space—their impact as monumental as their size. Antoine’s Organ, the largest of the artist’s architectural grid installations ever shown in the United States, conceals a piano that musicians will perform at scheduled times.

    Programming includes:

    Member Preview Celebration: June 22 | 10am

    Opening: June 23 | 10am

    Gallery Talk: June 27, July 18, August 15, September 12 | 1:30pm

    Express Talk: July 6, August 3, September 7 | 12pm & 5:30pm 

    Book Salon: July 22, August 19, September 16 | 10:30am 

