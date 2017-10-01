Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy

Friday, Jun 23 - Sep 17, 2017
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
- Address
- 700 N. Art Museum Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Telephone
- 414-224-3220
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Hail We Now Sing Joy presents new paintings and sculptures by Chicago native Rashid Johnson (b. 1977), who uses materials such as shea butter, black soap, and white ceramic tile to explore themes of race, identity, and escape. Fourteen works fill the exhibition space—their impact as monumental as their size. Antoine’s Organ, the largest of the artist’s architectural grid installations ever shown in the United States, conceals a piano that musicians will perform at scheduled times.
Programming includes:
Member Preview Celebration: June 22 | 10am
Opening: June 23 | 10am
Gallery Talk: June 27, July 18, August 15, September 12 | 1:30pm
Express Talk: July 6, August 3, September 7 | 12pm & 5:30pm
Book Salon: July 22, August 19, September 16 | 10:30am