Raul Ortiz

Friday, Nov 17 - Dec 20, 2017

As a process painter, Ortiz’s goal is to create a poetically contemporary landscape that captures an array of subtle shapes, textures, gestures, light and vibrant color relationships derived from the tradition of abstraction. This exploration is executed by juxtaposing colorful expressive brushstrokes with patches of flat spaces for contemplation, and randomly framing areas by the use of a silhouetted images, e.g. a tree, flora. These images are derived from photocopies of photographs taken on walks during trips or around town.