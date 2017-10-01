Thursday, Jul 13 - Oct 1, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 13-October 1, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, July 13, 5-7pm

Photography as a medium is distinctive in its relationship to the practice of sequencing. With its origins in cinematic frames and a typically flat, reproducible form, photography lends itself to a storyboard approach. Photo books and exhibitions often depend on, and capitalize on, the fact that photographs that work well as stand-alone images can be enhanced and enriched by the presence of other images in their vicinity.



re:collection is a celebration of the MoCP’s vast archive of photographs, and an exploration of how we perceive images. A stream of images runs through the galleries, spanning the history of photography and offering a diverse array of approaches. Each photograph speaks to its neighboring photograph in terms of content, form or another, more subtle, connecting factor waiting to be discovered. At certain junctures, tributaries are formed that group related ideas and address some of the most pressing social issues of our time. Each line of images starts with a camera-less construction, a nod to the beginnings of the medium when images were made without the camera apparatus as we know it today, and a gesture meant to underscore the unreliability of photographic representation.

Image: An-My Lê, 29 Palms: Captain Folsom, 2003-2004