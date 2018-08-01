Friday, Sep 21 - Oct 27, 2018

Re/member/construct refers to the quality of a photograph to simultaneously stop time and infuse form, construct memory, and fuel nostalgia. It is about both archive and fabrication, index and icon, an open testament to the way a photograph functions in our contemporary world as both a document and a storyteller. For this call for work, juror Lisa Volpe will consider all types of photo-based imagery that explore the photographic possibilities of Re/member/construct.