Woman Made Gallery Literary Series Presents
Reading: Between the Seams of Identity and Culture
Curated by Nina Corwin
Sunday, January 28, 2018 | 2-4 p.m.
Textile work provides the metaphors for this exploration into personal identity and culture. Please join us for a Reading on Sunday, January 28, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery, 2150 S. Canalport 4th FL, Chicago, IL 60608. Please enter the building through the Parking Lot at North Entrance on 21st Street.