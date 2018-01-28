Close
Sunday, Jan 28, 2018

2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Woman Made Gallery
    2150 S Canalport #4A-3
    Chicago, IL 60608
    312-738-0400
    Woman Made Gallery Literary Series Presents

    Reading: Between the Seams of Identity and Culture

    Curated by Nina Corwin

    Sunday, January 28, 2018 | 2-4 p.m.

    Textile work provides the metaphors for this exploration into personal identity and culture. Please join us for a Reading on Sunday, January 28, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery, 2150 S. Canalport 4th FL, Chicago, IL 60608. Please enter the building through the Parking Lot at North Entrance on 21st Street.

