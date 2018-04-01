Reading by Roberta Reb Allen: 'Examined Lives'

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018

"How did a vivacious, competent woman end up having a lobotomy at the hands of Walter Freeman, the man who operated on Rosemary Kennedy, and what effect did this have on her daughter?" This is the focus of Roberta Reb Allen’s up-coming memoir Examined Lives, which offers a no-holds barred look at mental illness. The book details the familial and societal forces that surrounded her mother’s mental illness and her own subsequent depression.



Roberta Reb Allen is a writer and artist who has been affiliated with Woman Made Gallery since its early days. It was one of the first venues where she showed her work and where she subsequently had a solo show. She served on the Board for many years, including as President.



Come with your curiosity, concerns and questions to this free event on Sunday, April 22, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery, 2150 S. Canalport 4th FL, Chicago, IL 60608. Please enter the building through the Parking Lot at the North Entrance on 21st Street. Dial 271 on the Callbox and press 'Call.'