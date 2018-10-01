Close
Reading: Caryl Churchill's Far Away

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

Time
3:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    The Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Caryl Churchill’s 2000 play Far Away feels no less unsettling today in its treatment of fear, complicity, and corruption. For this live reading, proposed by Habib Allah, the artist invites Churchill's work into the realm of his exhibition.

