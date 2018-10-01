Close
Real or Imagined: Artwork of Joanna Pinsky and Jill King

Saturday, Nov 3 - 29, 2018

5:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Space 900
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Space 900
    816 Dempster St
    Evanston, IL 60202
    847 824-1381
    Exploring themes of perception and history, Pinsky creates 2D shaped paintings portraying architectural fragments and national heroes. Her works are arranged in installations to interact with each other, producing spatial illusions and challenging memories. King’s mixed media sculptures allude to fantastical botanical drawings, flying kites, celestial cloud formations and enigmatical figures. Her works question, what is ethereal and what is tangible.

    Artists’ Talk: November 18, 12:00pm     RSVP to info@artencounter.org

     

     

