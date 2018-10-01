Real or Imagined: Artwork of Joanna Pinsky and Jill King

Saturday, Nov 3 - 29, 2018

Exploring themes of perception and history, Pinsky creates 2D shaped paintings portraying architectural fragments and national heroes. Her works are arranged in installations to interact with each other, producing spatial illusions and challenging memories. King’s mixed media sculptures allude to fantastical botanical drawings, flying kites, celestial cloud formations and enigmatical figures. Her works question, what is ethereal and what is tangible.

Artists’ Talk: November 18, 12:00pm RSVP to info@artencounter.org