Close
Search

Rebuilding the Present

08_what-i-see-with-my-eyes-closed-(sept-05-2017)

Friday, Jan 18 - Apr 13, 2019

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, January 18, 2019, 5-8 PM

    Presented in partnership with the David Lynch Foundation, Rebuilding the Present brings together artists whose works engage a spectrum of meditative practices. Works by Leslie Baum, Meredith Haggerty, Cameron Harvey, Stan Shellabarger, Rhonda Wheatley, and others suggest that meditation can function as a tool of not only self-care but of social justice writ large, offering practitioners a sense of agency to cope in the ever-growing chaos of our world.

    Image: Cameron Harvey, What I See With My Eyes Closed, Sept 5, 2017. Colored pencil on paper

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event