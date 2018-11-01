Friday, Jan 18 - Apr 13, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, January 18, 2019, 5-8 PM

Presented in partnership with the David Lynch Foundation, Rebuilding the Present brings together artists whose works engage a spectrum of meditative practices. Works by Leslie Baum, Meredith Haggerty, Cameron Harvey, Stan Shellabarger, Rhonda Wheatley, and others suggest that meditation can function as a tool of not only self-care but of social justice writ large, offering practitioners a sense of agency to cope in the ever-growing chaos of our world.

Image: Cameron Harvey, What I See With My Eyes Closed, Sept 5, 2017. Colored pencil on paper