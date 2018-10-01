Close
Recent Works by Kwang Jean Park

Dots-and-circles

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 6, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-335-8601
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Kwang Jean Park:  FLOW 

    Who am I?
    What is the true essence of what I see?
    How do things exist in the space that we cannot see or touch?
    I have always asked myself these questions. I have been interested in exploring the true substance of nature and its inquiry in spiritual depth: light, Taoism, yin and yang, unity, harmony and cosmological order.
    Over the past three decades, I have searched for the answers to these questions in my art. Pursuant to this "Flow," I have attempted to create a fascinating interplay of the physical and metaphysical in paintings, large format woodblock prints and paper collages, in which all of us can resonate. 

      -Kwang Jean Park

    Celebrating our 28 years with Andrew Bae Gallery

    Image description: DOTD and CIRCLES, ceramic, set of 6, 7" x 7" x 1.5"  aprx.
     

     

