Recent Works by Kwang Jean Park

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 6, 2018
- Andrew Bae Gallery
- River North
- 300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-335-8601
Kwang Jean Park: FLOW
Who am I?
What is the true essence of what I see?
How do things exist in the space that we cannot see or touch?
I have always asked myself these questions. I have been interested in exploring the true substance of nature and its inquiry in spiritual depth: light, Taoism, yin and yang, unity, harmony and cosmological order.
Over the past three decades, I have searched for the answers to these questions in my art. Pursuant to this "Flow," I have attempted to create a fascinating interplay of the physical and metaphysical in paintings, large format woodblock prints and paper collages, in which all of us can resonate.
-Kwang Jean Park
Celebrating our 28 years with Andrew Bae Gallery
Image description: DOTD and CIRCLES, ceramic, set of 6, 7" x 7" x 1.5" aprx.