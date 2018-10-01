Recent Works by Kwang Jean Park

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 6, 2018

Kwang Jean Park: FLOW



Who am I?

What is the true essence of what I see?

How do things exist in the space that we cannot see or touch?

I have always asked myself these questions. I have been interested in exploring the true substance of nature and its inquiry in spiritual depth: light, Taoism, yin and yang, unity, harmony and cosmological order.

Over the past three decades, I have searched for the answers to these questions in my art. Pursuant to this "Flow," I have attempted to create a fascinating interplay of the physical and metaphysical in paintings, large format woodblock prints and paper collages, in which all of us can resonate.



-Kwang Jean Park



Celebrating our 28 years with Andrew Bae Gallery

Image description: DOTD and CIRCLES, ceramic, set of 6, 7" x 7" x 1.5" aprx.

