Recent Works by KwangJean Park

Dots-and-circles

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 5, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-335-8601
    Opening Reception:  Friday, September 7th

    The artist will be present at the opening

    Recent Works by KwangJean Park including ceramics, caintings and woodblock prints.

     

    Image description: DOTD and CIRCLES, ceramic, set of 6, 7" x 7" x 1.5"  aprx.
     

