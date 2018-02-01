Close
Reclaimed Baggage - Reception

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 6:30pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Reclaimed Baggage Public Reception, March 29, 5 - 6:30 p.m. NIU Art Museum with panel discussion 6:40 - 8 p.m., TBD.

    Migration and globalization play a pivotal role on the formation of identity. Despite overwhelming pressure on women to be the transmitters and upholders of culture, migration is an opportunity for reinventing the self as they navigate their new cultural landscape. Group exhibition of artwork by South Asian American women curated by Nirmal Raja.

