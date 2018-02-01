Reclaimed Baggage - Reception

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Reclaimed Baggage Public Reception, March 29, 5 - 6:30 p.m. NIU Art Museum with panel discussion 6:40 - 8 p.m., TBD.

Migration and globalization play a pivotal role on the formation of identity. Despite overwhelming pressure on women to be the transmitters and upholders of culture, migration is an opportunity for reinventing the self as they navigate their new cultural landscape. Group exhibition of artwork by South Asian American women curated by Nirmal Raja.