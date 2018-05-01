Reconfigured featuring Kim Curtis

Saturday, Apr 7 - May 4, 2018

Opening Reception: Sunday, April 8, 2018

The problematic relationship between construction and resources is thematic in the work of Kim Curtis, who acknowledges that artmaking requires some degree of environmentally damaging practices. But as someone preoccupied with environmental concerns from a very young age, Kim incorporates numerous methods for mitigating her artworks’ environmental impact, placing constraints on her treatment of contemporary landscape imagery.