Reconfigured featuring Kim Curtis

Saturday, Apr 7 - May 4, 2018

7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
    Evanston Art Center
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    847-475-5300
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Sunday, April 8, 2018

    The problematic relationship between construction and resources is thematic in the work of Kim Curtis, who acknowledges that artmaking requires some degree of environmentally damaging practices. But as someone preoccupied with environmental concerns from a very young age, Kim incorporates numerous methods for mitigating her artworks’ environmental impact, placing constraints on her treatment of contemporary landscape imagery.

