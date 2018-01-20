Close
Regina Mamou: How the West Was Won

Matthewtoddmiller_no107a

Saturday, Jan 20 - Feb 24, 2018

    Bert Green Fine Art
    Michigan Avenue
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    312-434-7544
    Opening Reception Saturday January 20, 2018 5-8 pm

    Regina Mamou is concerned with ideology as it manifests through religion, politics, authoritarian structures, charismatic mass movements, utopias, dystopias, and other types of communities. Individuals and events that are the product of the complex clash between ideologies are of special interest. Her current works are juxtapositions of imagery sourced from such clashes, produced with printmaking techniques singly and in multiples.

