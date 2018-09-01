Wednesday, Oct 31 - Nov 24, 2018

To celebrate our move to a new location on in the West Town Arts District on Chicago Ave., we invite artists to submit small works-no more than 15 inches wide



You are invited to exhibit your work and join us for the 45th year celebration of our new gallery space, Reinvention II, an Open Walls Exhibition. Once a year we open our gallery for artists to exhibit their work with many other artists. This is an opportunity for emerging artists, young artists, first exhibitors and experienced artists to show new ideas and experimentations together, and to create an exhibition with a wonderfully diverse array of work. In the past these kind of shows have been very successful exhibitions, with a wide range of art, all expressing a visual voice.

