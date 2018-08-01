REKA Solo Show Reception

Sunday, Oct 7, 2018
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Opening Receptions
- Vertical Gallery
- West Side
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- 773-697-3846
The Chicago debut of James Reka, a young contemporary Australian artist based in Berlin, Germany. His character work has come to represent the beginnings of a new style of street art: clean, unique and not necessarily on the street (much to his mother’s joy). Surrealist, abstracted creatures emerge from the depths of Reka’s mind, communicating through strong lines, dynamic movement and bold colors.