Friday, Sep 7 - 30, 2018

This work is a personal collection of intuitive and spontaneous images that live in an enigmatic time and space. As these imaginary organic forms evolve from thinking deep inside, they become a visual measure of time. Other Related Programming: Artist Talk: "Abstract Art and Its Relevance in Chicago Today", Saturday, September 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. Panel - Charles Gniech, Judith Roston Freilich, Michael K. Paxton and Susan Aurinko Other Related Programming: "Impossible Apples" - Jeanette Andrews, Sensory Illusionist. Saturday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will use the scent of wet dirt and apples as catalysts in a series of guided, interactive illusions, where viewers can create the impossible and seemingly predict the future...Andrews' work uses magic, scientific oddities and sensory anomalies to bridge everyday life to a heightened world.