Rene Murray, Wendy Franklin, and Sherie Presta

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Please join us for an opening reception on Friday, November 2nd to celebrate our 26th Anniversary.

We will be featuring Rene Murray's ceramic sculptures and clay paintings inspired by architecture; Wendy Franklin's hand-dyed wool and silk abstract wall pieces; and a weekend Jewelry Trunk Show with Chicago artist Sherie Presta.

Image: Rene Murray, Cluster Houses #4, ceramic, 9" x 9" x 5"

