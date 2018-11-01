Close
Rene Murray, Wendy Franklin, and Sherie Presta

Cluster-houses-_-4-cgn-

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vale Craft Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    230 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-337-3525
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please join us for an opening reception on Friday, November 2nd to celebrate our 26th Anniversary. 

    We will be featuring Rene Murray's ceramic sculptures and clay paintings inspired by architecture; Wendy Franklin's hand-dyed wool and silk abstract wall pieces; and a weekend Jewelry Trunk Show with Chicago artist Sherie Presta.  

    Image: Rene Murray, Cluster Houses #4, ceramic, 9" x 9" x 5"
     

