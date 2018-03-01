Resilience in Chicago and Hauts-de-France

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018

February 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Featuring artist David Schalliol in conversation with architect Marshall Brown to address how changes in our post-industrial landscape alter communities.

This program is in conjunction with the Resilient Images exhibition and residency exchange.

About the exchange:

“Resilient Images,” a new international project in collaboration with the Centre régional de la photographie Nord—Pas-de-Calais (CRP) located in the North of France. This collaboration marks the first between CRP and Hyde Park Art Center, who was named a 2016 grantee of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s International Connections Fund.

At the center of the project is an exchange of two artists working with lens-based media who will develop new site-specific work during their residencies. The work will be featured in a two-part exhibition in September 2017 at the CRP and February 2018 at Hyde Park Art Center. Photographer David Schalliol, who will represent Chicago, and French artist Justine Pluvinage are the two artists participating in the program.