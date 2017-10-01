Close
Search

Resilient Images: David Schalliol and Justine Pluvinage

Sunday, Jan 7 - Apr 1, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The two lens-based artists David Schalliol (Chicago/Minneapolis) and Justine Pluvinage (Paris) individually present their work resulting from a two-year international residency exchange project in collaboration with the Centre régional de la photographie Nord—Pas-de-Calais (CRP) located in the North of France. The Resilient Images project and exhibition is supported in part by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s International Connections Fund and the French Consulate.

    Previous Event
    Next Event