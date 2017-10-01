Resilient Images: David Schalliol and Justine Pluvinage

Sunday, Jan 7 - Apr 1, 2018

The two lens-based artists David Schalliol (Chicago/Minneapolis) and Justine Pluvinage (Paris) individually present their work resulting from a two-year international residency exchange project in collaboration with the Centre régional de la photographie Nord—Pas-de-Calais (CRP) located in the North of France. The Resilient Images project and exhibition is supported in part by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s International Connections Fund and the French Consulate.