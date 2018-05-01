Close
Search

Restless Brain Meets Restless Hand: Artist Talk with Philip Carey

Philip_carey_making_art

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free and open to the public

    In conjunction with its current exhibition, Philip Carey: Art in my Veins, Intuit welcomes Philip Carey for an artist talk. Philip Carey’s work can be described as colorful, wacky, strange and full of fun. Born in 1942 in Long Beach, California, Carey creates art inspired by his dreams and the medical treatments he received between 2004 and 2015. During this period, Carey was diagnosed with heart disease, kidney disease and prostate cancer, and he began collecting the medical ephemera associated with his treatment. Carey will discuss the experiences that inspired his collages, postal art and dream drawings on view in the exhibition. The talk will conclude with a Q&A session.

    Previous Event
    Next Event