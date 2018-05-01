Restless Brain Meets Restless Hand: Artist Talk with Philip Carey

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Free and open to the public

In conjunction with its current exhibition, Philip Carey: Art in my Veins, Intuit welcomes Philip Carey for an artist talk. Philip Carey’s work can be described as colorful, wacky, strange and full of fun. Born in 1942 in Long Beach, California, Carey creates art inspired by his dreams and the medical treatments he received between 2004 and 2015. During this period, Carey was diagnosed with heart disease, kidney disease and prostate cancer, and he began collecting the medical ephemera associated with his treatment. Carey will discuss the experiences that inspired his collages, postal art and dream drawings on view in the exhibition. The talk will conclude with a Q&A session.