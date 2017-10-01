Revolution Every Day

Thursday, Sep 14 - Jan 14, 2018

Exhibition on view: September 14-January14, 2017

Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

Presented on the centenary of the Russian Revolution, this exhibition juxtaposes Soviet posters from the 1920s and 1930s with works on video and film with a focus on the experiences of women under (and after) communism.

Artists: Lene Berg, Maria Bri-Bein, Olga Chernysheva, Aleksandr Deineka, Elizaveta Ignatovich, Gustav Klutsis, Vitaly Komar, Viktor Koretsky, Valentina Kulagina, Anri Sala, Cauleen Smith, Dziga Vertov, and others.