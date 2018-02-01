Close
Revolution Every Day: The Last Days of Revolution

Friday, Jan 26, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    On the final weekend of Revolution Every Day, the Smart Museum of Art and the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry present The Last Days of Revolution featuring a performance by Russian poet Kirill Medvedev.

    Following the reading, Medvedev will join exhibiting artist Cauleen Smithand Revolution Every Day guest curators Robert Bird, Zachary Cahill, and Christina Kiaer for a conversation that reflects on the relationship between art and revolutionary ideals and practices.

