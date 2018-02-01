Revolution Every Day: The Last Days of Revolution

Friday, Jan 26, 2018

On the final weekend of Revolution Every Day, the Smart Museum of Art and the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry present The Last Days of Revolution featuring a performance by Russian poet Kirill Medvedev.

Following the reading, Medvedev will join exhibiting artist Cauleen Smithand Revolution Every Day guest curators Robert Bird, Zachary Cahill, and Christina Kiaer for a conversation that reflects on the relationship between art and revolutionary ideals and practices.