Richard Hull: New Work

Rh16_theridicmirror

Friday, Apr 13 - May 26, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Western Exhibitions
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago Ave
    Chicago, IL 60622
    312-480-8390
    Download to calendar

    For his fourth show at Western Exhibitions, Richard Hull presents a new series of abstracted portraits as both paintings and for the first time, sculpture. Repetitive shapes reverberate concentrically around Hull's "heads", shapes that he sees as inner mirrors where repetitive thinking and behaviors are events of self-discovery and learning.

    More Information can be found HERE.

