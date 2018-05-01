Richard Hull: New Work

Friday, Apr 13 - May 26, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Western Exhibitions
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1709 W. Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 312-480-8390
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
For his fourth show at Western Exhibitions, Richard Hull presents a new series of abstracted portraits as both paintings and for the first time, sculpture. Repetitive shapes reverberate concentrically around Hull's "heads", shapes that he sees as inner mirrors where repetitive thinking and behaviors are events of self-discovery and learning.
More Information can be found HERE.