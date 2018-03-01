Close
Richard Rezac: Address

Image001

Saturday, Apr 21 - Jun 17, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Saturday, April 21, 5-8PM with artist talk at 6pm

    Address brings together twenty sculptures by the Chicago-based artist Richard Rezac produced over the last two decades. Alongside a number of new works commissioned by the Renaissance Society, the exhibition features primarily recent sculptures and a small selection from earlier in his career. Presented together, they demonstrate the artist’s ongoing engagement with the sculptural logic of geometry and the elusive mechanisms of interpretation.

    RICHARD REZAC lives and works in Chicago. His sculpture has been shown nationally and internationally, most notably in a 2006 survey of his work at the Portland Art Museum. He has recently exhibited at James Harris Gallery, Seattle (2017), the DePaul Art Museum, Chicago (2016), Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi, Berlin (2015), and Marc Foxx, Los Angeles (2015). Rezac has received fellowship grants from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Joan Mitchell Foundation, and the Tiffany Foundation, and in 2006, the Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome. He is an adjunct professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

