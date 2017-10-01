Close
Ritual and Revolution: Janet Dees and Grace Deveney on Carrie Mae Weems

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Block Museum of Art
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Renowned American artist, Carrie Mae Weems creates works that blur the lines between fiction and documentary to explore universal human experiences through the black subject. Composed of diaphanous printed cloth banners and a poetic audio track, Weems' Ritual and Revolution (1998) considers the historic human struggle for equality and justice.

    Please join Janet Dees, Steven and Lisa Munster Tananbaum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art and Grace Deveney, Curatorial Assistant, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and Northwestern Ph.D. Candidate in Art History, for a conversation about this important work on view at the Block Museum throughDecember 10, 2017.

