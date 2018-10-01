Close
RoGaWear Trunk Show

Example-image

Friday, Oct 5, 2018

Time
3:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    As a part of the West Town Art Walk, visit Intuit to shop the wearable art creations of self-taught artist Ronit Galazan. Using her paintings as inspiration, Ronit makes yoga pants, scarves and accessories that express her artistic vision.
    A portion of the sale’s proceeds benefit Intuit!

     

     

