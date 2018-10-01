RoGaWear Trunk Show

Friday, Oct 5, 2018
- Time
- 3:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
As a part of the West Town Art Walk, visit Intuit to shop the wearable art creations of self-taught artist Ronit Galazan. Using her paintings as inspiration, Ronit makes yoga pants, scarves and accessories that express her artistic vision.
A portion of the sale’s proceeds benefit Intuit!