Roller Derby

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Come out for the spectacle of watching a 12-ton paving truck print ginormous woodcuts onto fabric in the back driveway of the

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. It’s HUGE fun, and the whole community turns out to witness this crazy feat of printgineering.

Inside activities include printing a t-shirt from a woodblock, veggie stamping, and other fun. A truly memorable event not to miss!

