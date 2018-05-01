Close
Roller Derby

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Time
11:00am - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Open Studios
  • Events
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Come out for the spectacle of watching a 12-ton paving truck print ginormous woodcuts onto fabric in the back driveway of the 
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. It’s HUGE fun, and the whole community turns out to witness this crazy feat of printgineering.

    Inside activities include printing a t-shirt from a woodblock, veggie stamping, and other fun. A truly memorable event not to miss! 
     

