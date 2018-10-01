Close
Roller Skating, Roller Art

Saturday, Sep 8, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Strap on your skates and roll on down to the Smart Museum of Art!

    Learn cool roller skate and roller blade tricks from our docent and rollerskater extraordinaire Alisha Webster. Plus, get creative with rolling pins and make rolling prints on paper and in clay during this fun-filled Family Day.
     

    FREE. A limited number of skates will be available to borrow if kids don’t have their own. All other materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

    Family programs are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council.

     

     

