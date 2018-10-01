Roller Skating, Roller Art

Saturday, Sep 8, 2018

Strap on your skates and roll on down to the Smart Museum of Art!



Learn cool roller skate and roller blade tricks from our docent and rollerskater extraordinaire Alisha Webster. Plus, get creative with rolling pins and make rolling prints on paper and in clay during this fun-filled Family Day.



FREE. A limited number of skates will be available to borrow if kids don’t have their own. All other materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.



Family programs are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council.