Rosé All Day Under the Big Top: THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE’S 6th ANNUAL TENT SALE

Thursday, Aug 9 - 11, 2018

WHAT:

Join The Golden Triangle as they host their blow out summer sale under the big top. Their parking lot will be tented for a few days as they slash pricing 30-60% on selected antiques and rare vintage finds. Specialty sale items will include outdoor teakwood chairs, tables, garden sculpture (like Thai-Cambodian angels that weather so beautifully), unusual carvings, old doors and parts of buildings. Some items are huge; one teak carved panel is 120" long. Special accessories include items for bookshelves, ceramics, French wine glasses and baskets. Exceptional pieces, which are rarely discounted, will include a few giant Naga carvings, a British Colonial canopy bed (ideal for a guest room), some Chinese tables and stools and vintage artwork and drawings from the markets of Paris. And to celebrate their August tent sale there will be rose all day- Vive la France!

WHEN:

Thursday, August 9th-11th during regular store hours.

Monday-Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-7. Closed Sunday.

WHO:

Focused on Asian antiques in its early years, The Golden Triangle has evolved into an 18,000 square foot global design resource. For more than 27 years, owners Douglas Van Tress and Chauwarin Tuntisak have hand-selected vintage and modern furnishings from around the world. Assembled in curated vignettes, the eclectic mix of Asian and European antiques, artifacts, artwork, lighting, and other accessories prove there are no boundaries or limitations in decorating. From designers and trade professionals, to collectors or simply curious shoppers, The Golden Triangle welcomes all intrigued individuals. The Golden Triangle hosts exhibitions and cultural events throughout the year. Please visit goldentriangle.biz to shop collections and for updates on special events.