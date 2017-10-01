Close
Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 1, 2017

10:00pm - 2:00am
  • Exhibitions
    kasia kay art projects
    Chicago, IL
    312-944-0408
    River North Design District's Fall Gallery Walk
    Friday, September 8th, 5-9 PM
     
    Featured artist curated by Kasia Kay Art Projects: Rubem Robierb
    On view September 8-30
    Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave.

    Image: Rubem Robierb, Love Changes Everything series, each sculpture 24" x 6" x 6", chrome, rhinestones, engraving, 2017

