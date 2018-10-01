Sabina Ott: All Flowers Tell Me

Sunday, Sep 16 - Oct 13, 2018

Opening reception: Sunday, September 16th 12:00-4:00p

Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago is pleased to collaborate with Aspect/Ratio to present All Flowers Tell Me with work by Sabina Ott at our new gallery at 2233 S Throop Street, #419.

All Flowers Tell Me celebrates the many facets of Ott’s career by exhibiting works previously not shown in Chicago. On view is part of her Sub Rosa series consisting of rich encaustic paintings that celebrate the richness and generosity that represents Sabina Ott.

Sabina Ott (1955-2018) was a multi-disciplinary artist who has shown widely and internationally who was also known for her tremendous role as teacher, administrator and founder of Terrain Exhibitions. Sabina achieved many things in her career, having her first solo show at The Los Angeles Institute of Contemporary Art in 1983 and including her 2015 Guggenheim Fellowship. Works from Sabina are included in numerous institutions and her memory remains steadfast in the hearts of many. Sabina Ott was also a member of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago.