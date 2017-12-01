Close
SAIC: 29th Annual Holiday Art Sale

Thursday, Nov 16 - 18, 2017

    School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)
    Address
    37 S. Wabash
    Chicago, IL 60603
    First look: Thursday, November 16
    5:00–8:00 p.m.

    Friday, November 17
    11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

    Saturday November 18
    10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

    The Holiday Art Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, gifts, and decorations created by SAIC students. Browse work by more than 120 talented undergraduate and graduate students, including paintings, prints, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, fashion accessories, and more. A majority of the proceeds go directly to the individual artists and designers.

