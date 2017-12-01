SAIC: 29th Annual Holiday Art Sale

Thursday, Nov 16 - 18, 2017

First look: Thursday, November 16

5:00–8:00 p.m.



Friday, November 17

11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.



Saturday November 18

10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Art Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, gifts, and decorations created by SAIC students. Browse work by more than 120 talented undergraduate and graduate students, including paintings, prints, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, fashion accessories, and more. A majority of the proceeds go directly to the individual artists and designers.