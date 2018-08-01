Saints & Sinners Walking Tour: Chicago's Legacy of Virtue and Vice

Friday, Sep 14, 2018

The Gold Coast neighborhood provides fertile ground to discuss Chicago’s history of prohibition and highlight the main characters in the City’s Temperance movement. The backdrop for this walking tour will be the area’s famous, beautiful churches and historic pubs. Enjoy libations along the way, if you choose.

Leave work early and join us for an afternoon of history, architecture, and drinks! The Gold Coast neighborhood provides fertile ground to discuss Chicago’s history of prohibition and highlight the main characters in the City’s Temperance movement. The backdrop for this walking tour will be the area’s beautiful churches and historic pubs. Enjoy libations along the way, if you choose.

Tickets $30–$50

Please note:



Guests must be 21 years of age. Bring one form of official identification.



This tour takes place over approximately 2.5 hours and will cover about 1.5 miles.



Please wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes.



We will be walking outside, on city streets, and through old buildings. Be prepared to encounter stairs, gravel walkways, uneven and possibly wet surfaces.



This tour will happen rain or shine. Please plan for umbrellas and sunscreen accordingly.



Please arrive at the Museum 15 minutes before the tour begins.



The tour will end at the Coq d’Or.