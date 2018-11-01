Samira Yamin: Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another

Saturday, Nov 3 - Jan 18, 2019
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- PATRON
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 673 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-846-1500
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Underneath my lids another eye has opened
it looks nakedly
at the light
– From the Prison House, Adrienne Rich
PATRON is proud to announce our first solo exhibition with Los Angeles based artist Samira Yamin titled Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another. The exhibition will open on November 3rd, with an opening reception for the artist from 5 to 8PM, and will continue through January 18, 2019.