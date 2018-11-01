Samira Yamin: Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another

Saturday, Nov 3 - Jan 18, 2019

Underneath my lids another eye has opened

it looks nakedly

at the light

– From the Prison House, Adrienne Rich



PATRON is proud to announce our first solo exhibition with Los Angeles based artist Samira Yamin titled Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another. The exhibition will open on November 3rd, with an opening reception for the artist from 5 to 8PM, and will continue through January 18, 2019.