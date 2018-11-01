Close
Samira Yamin: Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another

Saturday, Nov 3 - Jan 18, 2019

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    PATRON
    District
    West Side
    673 N. Milwaukee Ave
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-846-1500
    Underneath my lids another eye has opened
    it looks nakedly
    at the light

    – From the Prison House, Adrienne Rich 
     

    PATRON is proud to announce our first solo exhibition with Los Angeles based artist Samira Yamin titled Passing Obliquely From One Medium Into Another. The exhibition will open on November 3rd, with an opening reception for the artist from 5 to 8PM, and will continue through January 18, 2019. 

     

     

