Close
Search

Sandra Yagi: Holiday in Hell

Thebullfight1

Saturday, May 12 - Jun 22, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Saturday May 12, 2018 5-8 pm

    Sandra Yagi is interested in the intersection between science and art, using themes of anatomy, genetic manipulation, evolution, and medical oddities as tools in the creation of intricate, small and medium scale paintings in traditional styles. These works depict strange worlds where flesh is malleable, skeletons of conjoined twins play, flayed simians invade the historical canons of Western art, and small, delicate, genetically hybrid creatures satisfy unusual curiosities and symbolize moral conundrums.

    Previous Event
    Next Event