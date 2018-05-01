Sandra Yagi: Holiday in Hell

Saturday, May 12 - Jun 22, 2018
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Bert Green Fine Art
- Michigan Avenue
- 8 S. Michigan
Ste. 620
Chicago, IL 60603
- 312-434-7544
Opening Reception: Saturday May 12, 2018 5-8 pm
Sandra Yagi is interested in the intersection between science and art, using themes of anatomy, genetic manipulation, evolution, and medical oddities as tools in the creation of intricate, small and medium scale paintings in traditional styles. These works depict strange worlds where flesh is malleable, skeletons of conjoined twins play, flayed simians invade the historical canons of Western art, and small, delicate, genetically hybrid creatures satisfy unusual curiosities and symbolize moral conundrums.