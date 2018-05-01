Sandra Yagi: Holiday in Hell

Saturday, May 12 - Jun 22, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday May 12, 2018 5-8 pm

Sandra Yagi is interested in the intersection between science and art, using themes of anatomy, genetic manipulation, evolution, and medical oddities as tools in the creation of intricate, small and medium scale paintings in traditional styles. These works depict strange worlds where flesh is malleable, skeletons of conjoined twins play, flayed simians invade the historical canons of Western art, and small, delicate, genetically hybrid creatures satisfy unusual curiosities and symbolize moral conundrums.