Sara Cwynar: Image Model Muse

Friday, Mar 8 - Jul 21, 2019

Canadian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Sara Cwynar (b. 1985) explores through film and photography the subjects of color and design, the ways that they operate politically, socially, and historically, particularly in the context of how we conceptualize beauty. This first US solo museum exhibition for the artist presents three of her latest films—Soft Film (2016), Rose Gold (2017), and Cover Girl (2018)—together with photographs from her ongoing Tracy series.

Co-organized with the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Exhibitions in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts sponsored by:Herzfeld FoundationMadeleine and David Lubar