Scott Leipski: Garniture

Saturday, Apr 14 - May 19, 2018

Reception: April 14, 6pm - 9pm

Exhibition + Reception are free and open to the public

This solo exhibition showcases ceramic sculpture by the Michigan based artist Scott Leipski. Titled Garniture, Leipski explores his fascination with the balance between décor and narrative. He draws from ever-present memories and obsessions of his youth to evoke a sense of nostalgia. As a result a love for whimsy is displayed, masking a deeper, sometimes darker narratives.

Employing press molds he intuitively selects and assembles chosen quotidian objects that convey his stories. Leipski's thoughtful work invites his audience to draw upon their own experience and imagination in hopes of creating a mutual reminiscence.