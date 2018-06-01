Close
Scott Mehaffey in conversation with John McKinnon

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018

1:30pm - 3:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    630-834-0202
    Scott Mehaffey, Executive Director of the Farnsworth House, and John McKinnon, Executive Director of Elmhurst Art Museum, will compare and contrast the two houses built by the architect Mies van der Rohe. The structures were finished one year apart but have distinct design and functional differences.

