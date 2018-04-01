Scott Stack: Interior and Exterior

Saturday, Feb 10 - Aug 5, 2018
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm
- Chicago Cultural Center
- Michigan Avenue
- 78 E. Washington
Chicago, IL 60602
- 312-744-6630
Chicago Rooms, 2nd Floor North
This exhibition presents 12 recently completed, large-scale paintings that challenge our perceptual capabilities as well as defy conventional categories and operations of abstract and representational traditions in modern painting.