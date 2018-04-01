Close
Scott Stack: Interior and Exterior

Stackccc

Saturday, Feb 10 - Aug 5, 2018

10:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Exhibitions
    Chicago Cultural Center
    Michigan Avenue
    78 E. Washington
    Chicago, IL 60602
    312-744-6630
    Chicago Rooms, 2nd Floor North

    This exhibition presents 12 recently completed, large-scale paintings that challenge our perceptual capabilities as well as defy conventional categories and operations of abstract and representational traditions in modern painting.

