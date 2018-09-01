Screening of works by Želimir Žilnik and Shadi Habib Allah

Thursday, Oct 4, 2018

RSVP Requested

Since his beginnings in Yugoslavia in the 1960s, filmmaker Želimir Žilnik has presciently addressed topics like migration and forms of social erosion. His provocative early works blend documentary and fiction as the subjects portray themselves onscreen and the filmmaker himself plays an active role.

For this program, Shadi Habib Allah has selected two of Žilnik’s short films, Little Pioneers (1968) and Black Film (1971), which are closely attuned to the lives of marginalized populations. Pairing them with one of his own videos, The King and the Jester (2010), Habib Allah hints at a sense of shared methods or concerns.

Writer and curator Leo Goldsmith introduces the screening.

This event is co-presented with the Film Studies Center at the University of Chicago.