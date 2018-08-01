SCREENING: SODA_JERK, TERROR NULLIUS

Friday, Aug 3, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Film & Video
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Australian super-animators Soda_Jerk present their newest work, TERROR NULLIUS, a political revenge fable that offers an un-writing of Australian national mythology. Harnessing a vast array of moving image media technologies and a wild abandon for appropriation, the collective destabilizes our favorite moments from the archive of popular movies, using their components to create entirely new narratives, speculative histories, and hilarious political critique.