SCREENING: SODA_JERK, TERROR NULLIUS

Friday, Aug 3, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Australian super-animators Soda_Jerk present their newest work, TERROR NULLIUS, a political revenge fable that offers an un-writing of Australian national mythology. Harnessing a vast array of moving image media technologies and a wild abandon for appropriation, the collective destabilizes our favorite moments from the archive of popular movies, using their components to create entirely new narratives, speculative histories, and hilarious political critique.

