Close
Search

Sculpture Milwaukee

6449_jem_cgn_975x605

Thursday, Jun 1 - Oct 22, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Sculpture Milwaukee
    c/o Milwaukee Downtown, Inc
    600 E. Wells Street
    Milwaukee, WI, 53202
    Telephone
    414-220-4700
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Sculpture Milwaukee is a free, outdoor sculpture gallery celebrating public art in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The gallery features work from 21 world-renowned sculptors including Sol LeWitt, Deborah Butterfield, Tony Cragg, John Henry, Santiago Calatrava and more. All artwork on display is available for purchase, and Sculpture Milwaukee is slated to be an annual event. The gallery is open now through October 22, 2017. For more information, call 414-220-4700.

    For more information visit: Sculpture Milwaukee

    Previous Event
    Next Event