Thursday, Jun 1 - Oct 22, 2017

Sculpture Milwaukee is a free, outdoor sculpture gallery celebrating public art in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The gallery features work from 21 world-renowned sculptors including Sol LeWitt, Deborah Butterfield, Tony Cragg, John Henry, Santiago Calatrava and more. All artwork on display is available for purchase, and Sculpture Milwaukee is slated to be an annual event. The gallery is open now through October 22, 2017. For more information, call 414-220-4700.

For more information visit: Sculpture Milwaukee