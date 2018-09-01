Sculpture, Wine and Dine

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

Heralded as one of the TOP TEN sculpture parks in the world, this “museum-in-the-prairie” remains a free public resource for the community 365 days a year—because of volunteers and donors like you. Please join The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park Board for a unique farm-to-table experience

Purchase tickets here for $150

Saturday, September 15, 2018

4:30 p.m. – wine reception, meet the artists

6pm – farm-to-table dinner in the Park

After dinner – Afterglow Party – drinks by the fire, live music and mingling on the Patio/E-Lounge and Visual Arts Gallery – featuring the recent work of two NMSP artists, Christine Tarkowski and Terrence Karpowicz.