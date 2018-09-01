Close
Sculpture, Wine and Dine

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

Time
4:30pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Governors State University
    1 University Parkway
    University Park, IL 60484
    Telephone
    708-534-4021
    Heralded as one of the TOP TEN sculpture parks in the world, this “museum-in-the-prairie” remains a free public resource for the community 365 days a year—because of volunteers and donors like you. Please join The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park Board for a unique farm-to-table experience 

    Purchase tickets here for $150

     

    Saturday, September 15, 2018 

    4:30 p.m. – wine reception, meet the artists

    6pm – farm-to-table dinner in the Park

    After dinner – Afterglow Party – drinks by the fire, live music and mingling on the Patio/E-Lounge and Visual Arts Gallery – featuring the recent work of two NMSP artists, Christine Tarkowski and Terrence Karpowicz.

