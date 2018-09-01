Sculpture, Wine and Dine

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018
- Time
- 4:30pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Governors State University
1 University Parkway
University Park, IL 60484
- Telephone
- 708-534-4021
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Heralded as one of the TOP TEN sculpture parks in the world, this “museum-in-the-prairie” remains a free public resource for the community 365 days a year—because of volunteers and donors like you. Please join The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park Board for a unique farm-to-table experience
Purchase tickets here for $150
Saturday, September 15, 2018
4:30 p.m. – wine reception, meet the artists
6pm – farm-to-table dinner in the Park
After dinner – Afterglow Party – drinks by the fire, live music and mingling on the Patio/E-Lounge and Visual Arts Gallery – featuring the recent work of two NMSP artists, Christine Tarkowski and Terrence Karpowicz.