Searching for Surfaces

Saturday, Nov 4 - 25, 2017

    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Opening Reception: Saturday November 4, 6:00 - 10:00pm.

    November 4 – 25, 2017

    This is the Chicago Culture Couple’s second gallery curatorial, and have selected a wide range of artists from around the world. Participating artists include: Anthony Lister, Ben Eine, Bradley Theodore, Dain, DALeast, David De La Mano, Elian Chali, Fintan Magee, Hoxxoh, Levalet, Mad C, Milo, Reka, Rubin 415, and Xenz.

