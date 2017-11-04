Searching for Surfaces

Saturday, Nov 4 - 25, 2017
- Vertical Gallery
- West Side
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- 773-697-3846
Opening Reception: Saturday November 4, 6:00 - 10:00pm.
November 4 – 25, 2017
This is the Chicago Culture Couple’s second gallery curatorial, and have selected a wide range of artists from around the world. Participating artists include: Anthony Lister, Ben Eine, Bradley Theodore, Dain, DALeast, David De La Mano, Elian Chali, Fintan Magee, Hoxxoh, Levalet, Mad C, Milo, Reka, Rubin 415, and Xenz.