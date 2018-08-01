Close
Second Annual Juried Exhibition: Hot Fun in the Summertime

Thursday, Jul 19 - Aug 16, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
  • Events
    • Location
    Line Dot Editions
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1023 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-219-0968
    Reminder
    Line Dot Editions is thrilled to present our second annual juried exhibition, 'Hot Fun in the Summertime' featuring 20+ local artists! Join us for the opening reception on July 19th with drinks from 6-9pm.

    Roster of talented Chicago artists includes:
    Aidan Hercules | Baldur Helgason | Blake Jones
    Chris Gallevo | DEAL | Ethos | Frank Quintero | Gabe Lanza
    Glenn Wexler | James Eastwood | Jeff Pak | Joe Renda
    Joey Knox | Julia Banderas | Karl Jahnke | Kayla Mahaffey
    Layne Jackson | Liam Bryce | Merry James | Nicholas Miletic
    Oscar Joyo | Patty Spyrakos | Sean Hannaway | Sergio Farfan

    The exhibition will run until August 16th.

