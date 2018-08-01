Thursday, Jul 19 - Aug 16, 2018

Line Dot Editions is thrilled to present our second annual juried exhibition, 'Hot Fun in the Summertime' featuring 20+ local artists! Join us for the opening reception on July 19th with drinks from 6-9pm.



Roster of talented Chicago artists includes:

Aidan Hercules | Baldur Helgason | Blake Jones

Chris Gallevo | DEAL | Ethos | Frank Quintero | Gabe Lanza

Glenn Wexler | James Eastwood | Jeff Pak | Joe Renda

Joey Knox | Julia Banderas | Karl Jahnke | Kayla Mahaffey

Layne Jackson | Liam Bryce | Merry James | Nicholas Miletic

Oscar Joyo | Patty Spyrakos | Sean Hannaway | Sergio Farfan



The exhibition will run until August 16th.