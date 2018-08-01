Thursday, Jul 19 - Aug 16, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Events
- Location
- Line Dot Editions
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1023 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 773-219-0968
- Reminder
Line Dot Editions is thrilled to present our second annual juried exhibition, 'Hot Fun in the Summertime' featuring 20+ local artists! Join us for the opening reception on July 19th with drinks from 6-9pm.
Roster of talented Chicago artists includes:
Aidan Hercules | Baldur Helgason | Blake Jones
Chris Gallevo | DEAL | Ethos | Frank Quintero | Gabe Lanza
Glenn Wexler | James Eastwood | Jeff Pak | Joe Renda
Joey Knox | Julia Banderas | Karl Jahnke | Kayla Mahaffey
Layne Jackson | Liam Bryce | Merry James | Nicholas Miletic
Oscar Joyo | Patty Spyrakos | Sean Hannaway | Sergio Farfan
The exhibition will run until August 16th.