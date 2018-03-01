Close
Second Sunday

Hyde-park-art-center

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Second Sunday is a free family art making event at Hyde Park Art Center. Join artist Juarez Hawkins in creating your own personal collage, using the William Walker exhibit as inspiration. All materials provided. Participate with artist Stephanie Lupu in Puppet Palooza…come one come all to this puppet making workshop. Create and play with your own puppet. All materials are provided.

