Sunday, Feb 11, 2018
- 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
- 5020 S. Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
Second Sunday is a free family art making event at Hyde Park Art Center. Join artist Juarez Hawkins in creating your own personal collage, using the William Walker exhibit as inspiration. All materials provided. Participate with artist Stephanie Lupu in Puppet Palooza…come one come all to this puppet making workshop. Create and play with your own puppet. All materials are provided.