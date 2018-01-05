See Without Seeing, Know Without Knowing

Friday, Jan 5 - 25, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 2018, 6-9 pm

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present, "See Without Seeing and Know Without Knowing," a solo exhibition featuring new works by BOLT Resident, Cameron Harvey.

“There is no way I can squeeze the enormousness of myself back inside this tiny little body.”

- Jill Bolte Taylor

"See Without Seeing and Know Without Knowing" is an installation of ethereal paintings that considers that we, as living beings, are energy bodies made up of small, moving particles, which exist without edges or boundaries. The paintings expand upon the idea that the world we know is not made up of separate solid objects, but rather a universe of infinite and interconnected particles of energy. The paintings, like portals into another dimension, remind us that the nature of the Self is far greater than the experience of the physical body.

Originally from Vermont, Cameron Harvey now lives and works in Chicago, IL. She graduated cum laude from Wellesley College in 1999 with a BA in Studio Art. After graduation, Harvey held an assistantship in printmaking at La Scuola Internazionale di Grafica, in Venice, Italy and then returned to the states in 2006 to focus on painting at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has participated in residencies at the Vermont Studio Center and at the Lijiang Studio in China, and received grants from DCASE, Illinois Arts Council, the Alice C. Cole Alumnae Foundation, and is a recipient of a 2017 3Arts Make a Wave Grant. Her work has been exhibited in the US, Italy, China, and India. Cameron's recent work focuses on the relationship between the seen and the invisible, and how the voice is used to express the experience of these two elements in daily life.

Related programming:

Thursday, January 18, 2018

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Poetry Reading

Saturday, January 20, 2018

5:00 - 6:30 pm

Dharma Talk with Gabriel Halpern