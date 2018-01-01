Segunda Semana

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017

Participe en una visita guía bilingüe el segundo martes de cada mes, para recorrer las exposiciones en español.*

(Join a bilingual MCA docent on the second Tuesday of each month for a tour in Spanish.)

Los martes son GRATIS para los residentes de Illinois.

(Tuesdays are always FREE for Illinois residents.)

*Monthly on the 2nd Tuesday 6–7 pm