Close
Search

Segunda Semana

Museums-are-now

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Participe en una visita guía bilingüe el segundo martes de cada mes, para recorrer las exposiciones en español.*

    (Join a bilingual MCA docent on the second Tuesday of each month for a tour in Spanish.)

    Los martes son GRATIS para los residentes de Illinois.

    (Tuesdays are always FREE for Illinois residents.)

    *Monthly on the 2nd Tuesday 6–7 pm

    Previous Event
    Next Event