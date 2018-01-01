Segunda Semana

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Participe en una visita guía bilingüe el segundo martes de cada mes, para recorrer las exposiciones en español.*
(Join a bilingual MCA docent on the second Tuesday of each month for a tour in Spanish.)
Los martes son GRATIS para los residentes de Illinois.
(Tuesdays are always FREE for Illinois residents.)
*Monthly on the 2nd Tuesday 6–7 pm